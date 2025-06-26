News

WATCH: SA Breweries depot in Soweto goes up in flames

By Faizel Patel

26 June 2025

The blaze reportedly began when grass in a nearby field caught fire.

SA Breweries depot in Soweto goes up in flames. Picture: The Citizen/Shaun Holland

Residents have been urged to stay clear of SA Breweries in Soweto, which has been engulfed by a massive fire.

Johannesburg Emergency Services says firefighting crews are currently responding to the fire incident at the brewery.

Spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said the blaze reportedly began when grass in a nearby field caught fire.

“This soon spread quickly and ignited storage crates on the premises”.

WATCH The fire at SA Breweries

Khumalo said there are no fatalities.  

“At this stage, no injuries have been reported. Emergency teams are working swiftly to contain the fire and prevent further damage.

“The cause of the fire is not yet known. EMS is urging residents to stay clear of the area as a precaution,” Khumalo said.

Picture: Shaun Hollad/The Citizen

