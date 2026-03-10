Brazil warns SA to boost defence to avoid invasions

Brazil president urges deeper defence cooperation, warning that both countries risked vulnerability to foreign threats.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has urged his South African counterpart, President Cyril Ramaphosa, to boost defence co-operation, warning that both countries were vulnerable to foreign invasion.

Lula’s remarks came during a joint press appearance at the Planalto Palace in Brasília on 9 March 2026.

Ramaphosa is in Brazil on a two-day state visit from 9 to 10 March 2026, at the invitation of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The Presidency said the visit allowed the two leaders to engage on a broad range of bilateral and multilateral issues.

Warning

During the engagement, Lula explicitly urged deeper defence cooperation, warning that both countries risked vulnerability to foreign threats if they failed to strengthen their military capabilities.

Both Lula and Ramaphosa have been critical of the war against Iran waged by the United States and Israel.

“I don’t know if comrade Ramaphosa realises that if we don’t prepare ourselves in terms of defence, one day someone will invade us,” said Lula.

“We need to combine our potential and see what we can produce together, build together. We don’t need to keep buying from foreign arms suppliers.”

Learning

Ramaphosa said Brazil was “much more advanced” than South Africa in defence and aviation.

“We have a lot to learn from each other and we also have a lot to show you as well.”

The two countries’ defence ministers were due to meet on Monday to work on a cooperation agreement.

“In South America, we present ourselves as a region of peace. No one has a nuclear bomb, no one has an atomic bomb. So we think of defence as deterrence,” said Lula.

Lula framed defence as a matter of existential security for emerging economies, while Ramaphosa positioned it as a sector for industrial cooperation and mutual learning.

SA democracy

Ramaphosa also reflected on South Africa’s 30 years of constitutional democracy, paying tribute to Brazil’s solidarity during the anti‑apartheid struggle.

“We remain deeply grateful for the solidarity of the people of Brazil during our struggle for freedom. This support contributed meaningfully to the achievements we celebrate today.

“Our visit takes place against the backdrop of renewed conflict in the Middle East. We reiterate our call for the peaceful resolution of all disputes in line with the United Nations Charter. We condemn the loss of civilian life and the destruction of vital infrastructure,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa praised Lula’s leadership for strengthening the foundations of the strategic partnership, noting shared commitments to equality, economic growth, and poverty eradication.

