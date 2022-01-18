Court orders that parly ‘arsonist’ Zandile Mafe be released from Valkenberg hospital

Siyanda Ndlovu

The Court has ruled that alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe’s referral to Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital was unlawful.

The case was heard at Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. Mafe’s lawyer Senior Counsel Advocate Dali Mpofu represented him in absentia to argue that the move to send him for psychiatric evaluation was unlawful.

[WATCH] “Further detention of Mr Mafe in Valkenberg Hospital is unlawful and should come to an end with immediate effect.” says Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe.



Tune into #Newzroom405 for more details.#ZandileMafe pic.twitter.com/BptOE79ihZ— Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) January 18, 2022

This after state prosecutors produced a document from a district surgeon which stated that he was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia.

Mafe’s lawyers argued that his committal to Valkenberg was unlawful and unconstitutional. They wanted him out of immediately.

Last week, Mafe made his second court appearance where a charge of terrorism was added against him.

The Contravening of Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities Act charge has brought the number of his charges to six.

The State said he “unlawfully and intentionally delivered, placed, discharged or detonated an explosive device” onto the Parliament building, with the intention of causing destruction that was likely to result in economic loss.

The State had lodged an application to have Mafe in psychiatric observation for 30 days.

*This is a developing story more information will be updated as it becomes available