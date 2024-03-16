When ANC cronies don’t do the work…

Chinese speed vs South African sluggishness: Major infrastructure projects lag, marred by incompetence and corruption.

Firefighters battle the blaze that engulfed the National Assembly in Parliament in Cape Town on 3 January 2022. Picture: Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Leila Dougan

Do you remember, as Covid burst upon the world in early 2020, how the Chinese built a massive hospital, from scratch, in just 10 days, to cope with the expected flood of patients?

They would laugh at the positively glacial pace of South Africa’s major infrastructure projects.

Recently, the City of Joburg projected that it would take 10 years to rebuild –not completely demolish first, mind you – the Civic Centre.

It’s already taken two years to “assess” the damage to parliament after the fire in 2022 and it will take until 2026 to get the work done.

Now, we report today on a police station in Limpopo, which is still not complete, 12 years after work was started.

So far, it has cost taxpayers R43 million as two contractors have tried – and failed – to carry out all the work. Another R27 million needs to be spent to finish the building, meaning it will have taken almost 14 years and R70 million.

The reason for this is, as with most disasters around the country, ANC cadre deployment incompetence and corruption as ANC cronies get tenders and don’t do the work.

This country would have delivered the ANC’s promised “better life” had it not been for them.