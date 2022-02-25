National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole steps down

Narissa Subramoney

National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has resigned and will serve his last day on 31 March.

The Presidency confirmed that Sitole’s early termination of his contract term was by mutual agreement.

“President Ramaphosa and General Sitole have agreed that the early termination of the Commissioner’s contract is in the best interests of the country,” said the Presidency in a statement.

“The time until General Sitole’s departure will enable a proper handover of various tasks, including all ongoing investigations, to one of the senior members of the team at the Saps that had been assisting General Sitole”

President Ramaphosa said: “I am grateful to General Sitole for the constructive discussions we have had over the termination of his position as National Commissioner.

“I wish to convey my appreciation to General Sitole for his service to the nation over many years in the Saps. I wish him the best in his future endeavours.”

An announcement will be made in due course on filling the position of Saps National Commissioner following General Sitole’s departure.

This is a developing story