JUST IN: Mbali Ntuli resigns from DA

Thapelo Lekabe

Former Democratic Alliance (DA) youth leader and member of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, Mbali Ntuli, has become the latest high profile black member to step down from the official opposition party.

Mbali Ntuli quits DA

In a lengthy statement released on Thursday morning, Ntuli said she had tendered her resignation from the DA and as an MPL in the KZN legislature, after 15 years with the party.

Ntuli, who is known for being outspoken on her political views, said her decision to leave the DA did not come lightly, but it was necessary for her growth as a community leader.

“So I leave with a deep sense of compassion for those of you who will remain, and wish you all the best as you forge ahead with the exemplary work you do as individuals to help improve South Africa,” she said.

An exodus of leaders

Ntuli is the latest prominent black leader of the DA to leave the party.

In December, former Midvaal Local Municipality mayor Bongani Baloyi terminated his membership of the party after 14 years.

Baloyi joined Herman Mashaba’s party ActionSA, which was formed after his exit from the DA in 2019.

And most recently, former Democratic Alliance mayor in Nelson Mandela Bay Athol Trollip also joined ActionSA as the party’s Eastern Cape chairperson.

I have today resigned from the Democratic Alliance. I have attached my letter below. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QwIeyuDF1Q— Mbali Ntuli (@mbalimcdust) March 17, 2022

This is a developing story. More to follow.

