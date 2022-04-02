Mandla Ndlovu elected ANC Mpumalanga chair

Citizen Reporter

ANC Mpumalanga convener Mandla Ndlovu has been elected the new provincial chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC) in Mpumalanga.

Ndlovu beat former provincial secretary, Lucky Ndinisa, for the position by 440 votes. Ndinisa got 278 votes.

Voting got underway at the party’s provincial elective conference in the early hours of Saturday morning in Emalahleni.

The Mpumalanga conference is two years overdue.

It was last held in December 2015, and no elections were organised when the PEC’s term expired in 2019.

The provincial ANC has been marred by public spats and factional battles that turned violent. The conference has been postponed several times before because of the internal divisions and allegations of vote rigging at branches.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

