JUST IN: One person dies during Kagiso shutdown

Citizen Reporter

One person has reportedly died in Kagiso, Mogale City, during the community’s violent protest against illegal mining and crime in the area.

Mogale City Mayor Tyrone Gray confirmed to eNCA that one person had died and police were investigating the death.

“There was a casualty and somebody lost their life. I cannot confirm whether it is a zama zama (illegal miner). The area has been cordoned off and it is currently a crime scene,” Gray said.

ALSO READ: Kagiso residents block roads in protest against illegal mining, crime

Angry Kagiso residents on Thursday morning blocked entrances and exit routes to the township, demanding the closure of old mine shafts in the West Rand.

Newzroom Afrika's @malungelob has the latest from Kagiso in Gauteng, where residents are demanding the closure of old mine shafts. #Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/VEHQFT8lIT— Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) August 4, 2022

The community has accused illegal miners of being behind high levels of crime in the area.

This follows the gang rape and robbery of eight women, who were part of a production crew, shooting a music video at a mine dump in West Village, Krugersdorp last week. Police suspect that the women were raped by a gang of armed illegal miners.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

NOW READ: Krugersdorp rape horror – why are cops only acting now against zama zamas?