Gauteng government investigates traffic warden vehicle crash in Kagiso

Officials have urged the public and media to allow the process to unfold without jumping to conclusions.

The Gauteng provincial government has launched an investigation into a vehicle accident involving a traffic warden in Kagiso, west of Johannesburg.

The provincial government confirmed on Friday it was aware of the incident and was working to determine the cause and exact circumstances that led to the crash.

“A thorough investigation is underway to determine the cause and circumstances surrounding the accident,” Gauteng said.

According to Crime In SA’s X post, the Gauteng crime prevention warden’s van crashed into a tuck shop in Kagiso Ext 12.

“The cause of the accident is unknown,” posted Crime In SA.

No jumping to conclusions

Officials have urged the public and media to refrain from jumping to conclusions and allow the process to unfold.

“Until this process is complete, we urge the public and media to refrain from speculation, as uninformed speculations do not serve the interests of justice or those involved,” a statement read.

While details remain scarce, the provincial administration assured residents that it treats such incidents with utmost seriousness.

“Any necessary corrective measures will be implemented decisively once the facts are established.”

ALSO READ: Police make breakthrough in search for kidnapped Kamogelo Baukudi

Safety and accountability

The government also used the opportunity to defend traffic wardens, calling on the public not to allow one incident to taint the image of the service.

“It is important to remember that this isolated incident should not overshadow the dedication and bravery of the thousands of traffic wardens who work tirelessly, often in hazardous conditions, to ensure the safety of all residents of Gauteng.”

The province reiterated its commitment to safety and accountability in public service operations and promised to keep the public informed.

“Further updates will be provided in due course as the investigation progresses.”

The identity of the traffic warden involved and their condition following the crash have not yet been disclosed.

NOW READ: Mchunu unveils bold Saps restructure to tackle crime and corruption