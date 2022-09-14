JUST IN: Five suspected zama zama’s bodies found near Maraisburg off-ramp

Thapelo Lekabe

At least five bodies have been found in the veld near the Maraisburg off-ramp in Johannesburg.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMDP) confirmed the discovery to The Citizen, saying the victims appeared to have been shot and stabbed to death.

“From what we’ve seen, they sustained gunshot wounds. At the present moment as JMPD we can’t confirm the motive of the killings, but it is alleged these guys are zama zamas in the area.

“SAPS are here, Gauteng traffic police and JMPD,” said JMDP spokesperson Xolani Fihla from the scene.

(U/D) 305619: Incident bi-direction at Maraisburg I/C, Left shoulders closed, Slow moving traffic. pic.twitter.com/nwI75qqpXQ— ITRAFFIC (GP) (@itrafficgp) September 14, 2022

This is a developing story. More to follow.

