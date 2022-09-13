R50 000 reward offered after body of woman with slit throat found in Free State

Siphumelele Khumalo

A R50 000 reward is being offered to anyone who has information and can help solve the case of a woman’s body that was discovered with a slit throat in Odendaalsrus, Free State.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), the corpse was found on 31 August in the afternoon by a community member of Kutloanong who was cutting wood at a farm in the area. When police arrived they found clothing of the woman scattered next to her.

“A case of murder has been registered for further investigation,” said Captain Stephen Thakeng.

“Nobody has been reported missing and the police are appealing to anyone who might have lost a relative or have information about the suspect to come forward and contact the investigator, Detective Sergeant Seleke Mahloko of Odendaalsrus at 082 301 2797 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

In May, Missing Children South Africa said it recorded between 60 and 90 missing people cases per month.

According to the Institute for Security Studies (ISS), Saps crime statistics for 2010/11 to 2019/20 showed a 133% increase in reported kidnappings (from 2 839 to 6 623).

The most recent 2020/21 figures show a 9% drop (587 cases) compared to the previous year. Since Covid-19 lockdowns caused substantial decreases in almost all crimes, an even larger decline in kidnappings would have been expected.

Furthermore, ISS stated latest data (April to September 2021) showed 4 232 kidnappings (over 23 a day on average).

In six months alone, reported kidnappings already stand at 70% of the previous year’s total. The rate is now over 10 kidnappings per 100 000 people.

ISS also revealed that the risk of being targeted is linked to the kidnapper’s motive.

In 2019/20, most attacks (three in four) were committed during other crimes such as armed robberies and sexual assaults.

ALSO READ: Woman’s body found inside the boot of her car in Copesville, KwaZulu-Natal