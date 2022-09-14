Two arrested for University of Pretoria student’s murder

Citizen Reporter

The University of Pretoria (UP) community is reeling after the violent murder of a postgraduate student who was shot dead in Hatfield on Saturday.

Thapelo Menwe was gunned down, allegedly for his cellphone, in the early hours of the morning outside the TuksDorp residence.

The shooter attempted to escape with an accomplice in a car, but was caught and arrested by police, University of Pretoria spokesperson Rikus Delport told Pretoria Rekord.

Police recovered an unlicensed firearm, ammunition and Menwe’s belongings.

According to a video on social media, Menwe was walking alone when he was approached by the suspect. He was then shot once in the chest. The suspect was filmed searching his body before making his getaway.

Responders attempted to stabilise Menwe, but he died shortly after.

Counselling is being provided to the victim’s friends and family, Delport said.

He also confirmed that two people had been arrested in connection with the shooting.

A vigil will be held for Menwe on Thursday afternoon outside TuksDorp.

“We strongly condemn the violence. Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s friends and family, whom we are offering counselling,” UP’s statement read.

Beef up security, says EFF student council

In a statement released by the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) student council (SC) at the university, calls have been made to deploy security in all streets surrounding UP campuses and accommodation facilities.

“The university must reach out to Tshwane Metro Police and SAPS for visible policing and patrol.”

All tests scheduled to be written after 6pm should also be cancelled due to safety concerns, the EFF SC said.

“There must be provision of a bus stop from the Hatfield Bus Terminals to… accommodations as their streets are crime hotspots…”

The SC also said UP should cancel its tender with the Hatfield Community Improvement District (CID).

In addition, the EFF SC said the security guards who witnessed the murder should receive six months paid leave, and that a seven day mourning period be declared for Menwe.

“As a sign of respect and mourning, the University of Pretoria flags must fly half-mast during this period and there must be postponement of any entertainment event that was planned to take place during this period (sic).”

