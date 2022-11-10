ConCourt dismisses Mkwebane’s latest appeal application over Sars ‘rogue unit’ report

Molefe Seeletsa

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has suffered another legal blow in the courts.

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) on Thursday dismissed Mkhwebane’s latest bid to defend the findings of the controversial ‘Rogue Unit’ report into the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

The ConCourt refused her leave to appeal application, ruling that it had “no reasonable prospects of success”.

The Public Protector has been ordered to pay the costs of Public Enterprises Minsters, Pravin Gordhan and former Sars commissioner, Ivan Pillay.

This is a developing story