Calls for Jordaan to be red carded from Safa amid fraud charges

Jordaan's star dimmed following his arrest for allegedly defrauding Safa.

Political parties are baying for action calling fraud accused president of the South African Football Association (Safa) Danny Jordaan to be removed as head of the football body.

Jordaan’s star dimmed on Wednesday after he and Safa Chief Financial Officer Gronie Hluyo and businessman Trevor Neethling appeared at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Palm Ridge on Wednesday alongside Safa Chief Financial Officer Gronie Hluyo and businessman Trevor Neethling.

The trio were charged with fraud after allegedly spending R1.3 million of the association’s funds for Jordaan’s personal benefit. They were all released on R20 000 bail each

EFF not surprised

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said it is not surprised by the arrest of Jordaan for fraud and allegedly misusing RI .3 million of the footballing association’s money for his personal benefit.

“The EFF has long identified Danny Jordaan as a corrupt ANC-deployee in Safa, who has no sophisticated knowledge of football or sports in general and exists in the association as a proxy for corrupt ANC interests.

“It has been a wonder for all logical citizens of this country how someone can move from being a mayor of the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality to a president of a footballing association, without any verifiable track-record in the footballing world,” the EFF said.

The EFF said under Jordaan, football in South Africa has been “neglected at a grassroots level, and development in the sport has been non-existent.”

ALSO READ: Danny Jordaan says he can only raise R10k and pleads to keep his passport

Jordaan removal

Democratic Alliance (DA) spokesperson on Sport, Arts, and Culture Joe McGluwa said the new allegations, alongside previous accusations of misconduct against Jordaan, “underscore the deep-rooted issues within Safa’s leadership, raising serious concerns about governance and accountability within the organisation.”

“We believe that Jordaan and Hluyo’s actions have damaged the integrity of Safa and eroded public trust in South African football. Their alleged misconduct warrants immediate action to restore confidence in Safa’s leadership. The DA calls for their removal to ensure that Safa can begin the necessary process of rebuilding itself on a foundation of transparency and ethical management.”

Not stepping down

Meanwhile, Safa vice-president Bennet Bailey told reporters on Thursday that Jordaan has no intention of stepping down.

“In political parties, especially in the ruling party, that is the policy of that party. At Safa, there is no such thing. You are not guilty until you are proven guilty. And that is our official position to this.”

It is alleged that from 2014 to 2018, Jordaan allegedly used the organisation’s resources for personal gain, including hiring a private security company for personal protection and a public relations company without the board’s authorisation.

ALSO READ: Safa president Jordaan will not step aside