Cameron slams slow pace of disciplinary processes against Mashatile’s VIP officers

Eight VIP Protection Unit members appear in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on 26 July 2023. The suspects are facing charges of pointing a firearm, assault and malicious damage to property in connection with the N1 highway assault on 2 July. Picture: Michel Bega

The chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Ian Cameron, on Thursday said he is disappointed that the internal disciplinary processes against the eight SAPS VIP protection officers have not progressed.

The VIP officers are accused of assaulting a motorist on the N1 highway in Johannesburg in July 2023. They were protecting Deputy President Paul Mashatile at the time.

Credibility of police at stake

Cameron said the slow progress of the disciplinary process hurts the credibility of the police.

“It is now a year since the July 2023 incident and the fact that no progress has been made signifies clear disregard for accountability. The inability of the SAPS internal disciplinary system to conclude the matter also undermines the credibility of SAPS in the eyes of the public,” Cameron said.

The Portfolio Committee on Police has also previously questioned why the police officers have remained on duty since the incident. They have been on desk duty for a year.

“The 2016 disciplinary regulations are clear that internal disciplinary actions should proceed regardless of ongoing court cases. Furthermore, the disciplinary regulations make provision for an expedited disciplinary process, and it is unclear why the SAPS are disregarding their own regulations,” Cameron said.

In a widely-circulated video, the police officers were seen assaulting three civilians, who were travelling in a VW Polo. It was later revealed the people assaulted were South African National Defence Force trainees.

VIP officers on trial

The eight members of Mashatile’s security detail are currently on trial for the assault. They are also accused of pointing firearms at the complainants.

The accused are Shadrack Molekatlane Kojoana, Johannes Matome Mampuru, Pomso Joseph Mofokeng, Harmans Madumetja Ramokhonami, Phineas Molefo Boshielo, Churchill Mpakamaseni Mkhize, Lesibana Aggrie Rambau and Moses Fhatuwani Tshidada.

The VIP officers have accused the driver of the VW Polo of driving recklessly and being a threat to Mashatile. The driver has since said he drove the way he did because the officers pointed guns at him and he thought they were hijackers.

Mashatile insists he was not on the scene at the time of the assault.