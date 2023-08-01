BREAKING: Mashatile’s VIP protectors granted R10K bail

By Faizel Patel

The eight South African Police Service (Saps) VIP Protectors of Deputy President Paul Mashatile have been released on R10 000 each.

The members made their fourth appearance in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Shadrack Molekatlane Kojana, Johannes Matome Mampuru, Pomso Joseph Mofokeng, Harmans Madumetja Ramokhonami, Phineas Molefo Boshielo, Churchill Mpakameseni Mkhize, Lesibana Aggrie Rambau, and Moses Fhatuwani Tshidada are facing several charges.

The charges include 12 counts, ranging from traffic infringement, several charges of assault, malicious damage to property and the pointing of a firearm.