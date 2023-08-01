Courts

BREAKING: Mashatile’s VIP protectors granted R10K bail

The men are charged with several counts of assault, causing malicious damage to property and pointing of a firearm.

vip protection unit in court
Eight VIP Protection Unit members appear at the Randburg Magistrate's Court, 26 July 2023, in Randburg. It is reported that the suspects are facing charges of pointing a firearm, assault and malicious damage to property in connection with the N1 highway altercation on 2 July. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The eight South African Police Service (Saps) VIP Protectors of Deputy President Paul Mashatile have been released on R10 000 each.

The members made their fourth appearance in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Shadrack Molekatlane Kojana, Johannes Matome Mampuru, Pomso Joseph Mofokeng, Harmans Madumetja Ramokhonami, Phineas Molefo Boshielo, Churchill Mpakameseni Mkhize, Lesibana Aggrie Rambau, and Moses Fhatuwani Tshidada are facing several charges.  

The charges include 12 counts, ranging from traffic infringement, several charges of assault, malicious damage to property and the pointing of a firearm.

