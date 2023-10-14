South Africa

Compiled by Shanice Naidoo

14 Oct 2023

10:57 am

Camps Bay and Sea Point water woes could continue for two more weeks

The pipeline was damaged during the devastating storm which occurred on 23 to 25 September.

Maintenance on pipeline in Cape Town.

City of Cape Town warns of pipeline maintenance. Photo: iStock

The City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Directorate says it is currently attending to emergency repairs to a water main in Kloof Road, Camps Bay, after storm damage last month wrecked havoc with water supply.

The pipeline was damaged during the devastating storm which occurred on 23 to 25 September .

The city’s water and sanitation maintenance team said work on the pipe was anticipated to be completed by 27 October.  

“This pipeline was damaged when the incessant torrential downpour during the storm caused subsidence of the embankment which then resulted in a large tree falling on the now exposed pipeline. This subsequently resulted in the disruption of the water supply to Camps Bay, Bantry Bay, Fresnaye and Sea Point,” said the city.

It said the maintenance team, at the time, managed to reroute the water supply from an alternate pipeline to the affected areas as a temporary measure until the permanent repairs could be done.

The recent upturn in weather temperatures however have impacted on water consumption in these areas, to the point where the demand is starting to exceed the supply. 

“This has accelerated the need for the repair of the broken pipeline. Which also required the technical team to plan the replacement of the pipeline. It involved consulting other City services because the solution was also driven by the decision to reroute the new section of the pipeline to mitigate the recurrence of a similar incident.” said the city.

Residents in these areas are urged to reduce their water consumption during this period to enable an uninterrupted sustainable supply to them. 

“The City sincerely regrets any inconvenience caused, but it must maintain its water supply infrastructure to benefit its customers.”

