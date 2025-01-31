Cape Town roads closed for the Sona – Here are the affected areas

The road closures will be in place from Monday, 3 February, until Wednesday, 19 February 2025.

The City of Cape Town announced the closure of several roads and restrictions near Cape Town City Hall due to the annual State of the Nation Address (Sona) on 6 February 2025.

According to the city, road closures will affect the normal traffic flow in the City Bowl area, which has limited parking space.

List of road closed

Here’s a full list of the road closures and time schedules.

On Monday, 3 February, the following roads will be closed:

Darling Street between Buitekant and Tenant Street & between Plein Street and Buitekant Street

Corporation Street between Caledon Street and Darling Street

Longmarket Street between Plein Street and Buitekant Street

Parade Street between Caledon Street and Darling Street

Buitekant Street between Roeland and Darling Street

Sir Lowry Road between Tenant and Darling Street

Tuesday, 4 February–Wednesday, 5 February

Darling Street between Buitekant and Tenant Street and between Plein Street and Buitekant Street

Buitekant Street between Roeland and Darling Street

Sir Lowry Road between Tenant and Darling Street

Thursday, 6 February

Darling street between Buitekant and Tenant street & between Plein street and Butekant street

Plein Street between Roaland street and Barrack street

Commercial Street between Nieumeester Parking and Plein

Commercial Street between Plein and Buitekant Street becomes bi-directional

Roeland street between Buitekant and Brandweer street

Buitekant street between Roeland and Darling street

M3, Union Avenue, Rhodes Drive, Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal drive)

Anzio Road, observatory from MainRoad (M4)

N2 Settlers Way City- bound carriageway from Main Road (M4) to the city centre.

Klipper road

Princess Anne Avenue

Newlands avenue

Dean Street westbound

Friday, 7 February to Wednesday, 19 February

Darling Street between Plein Street and Butekant Street

Corporation Street between Caledon Street and Darling Street

Longmarket Street between Plein street and Buitekant Street

Parade Street between Caledon Street and Darling Street

Plein Street between Roaland Street and Barrack Street

Commercial Street between Nieumeester Parking and Plein

Motorists to plan their routes

“Signage will be installed in the affected areas; however, we urge motorists to please check the list of closures carefully and to plan their routes accordingly,” said the city.

Motorists should further take note of the following:

Factor in additional time for travel over this period.

Limit non-essential travel in the CBD area.

Consult the various online navigation tools to find the best route to your destination.

Please be patient, as traffic volumes will likely be elevated.

