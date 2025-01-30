City of Cape Town considers renaming these roads after Tutu and Van de Rheede

The city's naming committee has confirmed that both proposals comply with the City of Cape Town naming policy.

The City of Cape Town’s naming committee is evaluating proposals to rename two significant locations: Lupin Park in Milnerton and Belhar Road in Kuils River.

According to a report to the naming committee, this aims to honour influential community figures who have made lasting impacts on the city.

Tutu Memorial Park proposal

In collaboration with the Archbishop Tutu IP Trust, the City of Cape Town has proposed transforming Lupin Park into Tutu Memorial Park.

The initial proposal was announced by Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Councillor Patricia van der Ross, and Chairperson of the Archbishop Tutu IP Trust, Dr Mamphela Ramphele.

The Archbishop’s wife, Nomalizo Leah Tutu, was also present at the time of the announcement on 17 September last year.

“This proposal aims to honour the legacy of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his

contributions to the community, the country, and the world,” the report read.

The city said the park, situated near the Tutu family’s former residence, holds special significance as a place frequently visited by the Archbishop during his lifetime.

ALSO READ: Renaming South Africa: What would heroes say?

Park renovation plans

The proposed renovation plans include comprehensive upgrades that will feature a children’s play area, a reflective memorial garden, commemorative artwork, outdoor performance spaces, and a dog park.

The initiative emerged from discussions between the City, the Royal Ascot Master Property Owners Association, the Milnerton Central Ratepayers Association, and the Archbishop Tutu IP Trust.

“The motivation provided highlights the significance of the Archbishop’s values of kindness, tolerance, and justice, which are reflected in the proposed upgrades to the park.”

Local art initiatives will be involved in the development process, ensuring community participation in creating this meaningful memorial.

ALSO READ: Gayton McKenzie sensible on street renaming?

Belhar Road renaming initiative

In a separate proposal, the Highbury Foundation Civic Association has put forward a motion to rename Belhar Road to John van de Rheede Drive.

The proposal, presented by Winston Middleton, seeks to commemorate John van de Rheede’s three decades of community service in Kuils River.

“This proposal aims to honour John van de Rheede’s extensive contributions to the community as an educator, activist, and civic leader,” the proposal read.

ALSO READ: Gayton McKenzie distances himself from changing names of Eastern Cape towns

Van de Rheede’s contributions to the community

The report said Van de Rheede’s contributions to the community began after his arrival in 1986, including serving as a Proportional Councillor for the ANC in the first post-1994 local government elections.

His notable achievements include helping to rehouse 300 families displaced by a fire in the early 1990s, championing early childhood development centres, and supporting local schools and NGOs through fundraising initiatives.

The report read that even after retirement, Van de Rheede remained actively involved in community development, establishing a neighbourhood watch and influencing local development projects.

Furthermore, during his career, he also served as deputy director in the Western Cape Provincial Government, where he advocated for small business development.

City of Cape Town naming policy

The city’s naming committee has confirmed that both proposals comply with the City of Cape Town naming policy 2012 and do not fall within the category of “Names to be Avoided.”

The proposals will be presented to the executive mayor, who will authorise public participation if the initiatives receive initial support.

NOW READ: Renaming Sandton Drive: Who bears the cost?