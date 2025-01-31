Zwai Bala on TKZee supporting Soul II Soul and not needing to replace founding member Tokollo [VIDEO]

TKZee is one of the supporting acts for Soul II Soul’s concerts in Mzansi, the first of which is on Saturday at Montecasino.

Zwai Bala of TKZee. The group was announced as one of the supporting acts for Soul II Soul’s concerts in South Africa. Picture: tkzeeband/Instagram

The music that one consumes between the ages of 15 and 25 tends to be the soundtrack of their life.

This weekend, Zwai Bala will share the stage with the British band Soul II Soul, a group he listened to during the crucial mid-90s years.

“That’s what was playing everywhere. I didn’t have to be a fan [of Soul II Soul]. That was the music that was playing everywhere, and I guess that’s what becomes the soundtrack of your life,” Bala told The Citizen.

“Much like what TKZee is to, I guess, young people today.”

TKZee, which Bala is part of, was announced as one of the supporting acts for Soul II Soul’s concerts in Mzansi — the first being on Saturday at Montecasino’s Outdoor Events Area.

“We can only feel honoured, privileged and excited. That means we’re recognised as belonging amongst the legends. Yea, it makes sense, but it’s still very exciting — we’ll make it worth it.”

Soul II Soul in SA

TKZee will support the Keep On Movin hit-makers at their shows in Joburg and Cape Town. The latter will take place at Kirstenbosch on 8 February.

The concerts are part of the Intimate Evening Series, a collaboration between Liberty, Griza Enterprises, and Showtime Management.

According to the organisers, the shows are designed to usher in the new year with a symphony of hope. The show will also include a DJ set by Admiral and Jahseed Di Fireseed.

“The Soul II Soul concert series is a celebration of connection, resilience, and joy — an opportunity for audiences to relive cherished memories and create new ones through the timeless power of music,” said Head of Brand Strategy and Sponsorships at Liberty, Marees Bostander.

“The talents of TKZee and DJ’s Admiral and Jahseed Die Fireseed add local flavour to the line-up. It’s going to be a night to remember,” said Showtime Management‘s Tony Feldman.

TKZee legacy

Bala and Kabelo ‘Bouga Luv’ Mabalane are the remaining members of TKZee after Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala’s passing in 2022.

The trio met at school in the early 90s and became the biggest-selling kwaito band in South Africa.

This was when their 1997 and 1998 singles Palafala and Shibobo earned sales of more than 100,000 copies, making TKZee a household name across the African continent.

Despite the unfortunate loss of Magesh, TKZee has remained professional in honouring bookings and delivering enjoyable performances to their audience.

Bala says the group hasn’t felt the need to have a Tokollo replacement when they perform, as is standard practice for some groups.

“Well, to be blunt it’s not that we need someone to perform the songs and Tokollo’s parts, you know we carry the show,” averred Bala.

“People like TKZee, they know Tokollo is no more, and they love seeing us, and they appreciate it. The comments and what we get after gigs are very positive. They like it just as it is, and we haven’t felt even the necessity of it.”

He makes the comparison to Soul II Soul, which lost some of the original members along the way. “If you look at even Soul II Soul, not everybody is necessarily around. But we built a legacy which should surpass us, this is just one of those examples,” he said.

Bala said they might consider roping someone in to perform Tokollo’s part if it is required in the future.

“But right now, if someone is just there to perform the parts, they’re not really necessarily replacing Tokollo. Tokollo will always be a shareholder of the brand and a founder member.”

“…Never say never, things happen, and they require whatever they require. We’ll cross that bridge when we get there. For now, we’re carrying the legacy.”

Golden oldies’ market

TKZee’s peers often complain about not being booked or no longer being able to make a living through their art.

Juxtaposed to what you’d find in the US, where 90s superstars are still getting bookings, South Africa is seemingly lagging in tapping into the market that still appreciates the music of times gone by.

“The guys who were young then, who were listening to groups like Soul II Soul, your Greg Maloka’s, and so on, are making these things happen. From time to time South Africa will have a Johnny Gill show, you’d be surprised that there is an audience for that,” said Bala.

“I don’t know how often it does happen, but I think we’re okay.”

