South Africa

Home » News » South Africa

8 hour power outages coming to these Joburg areas next week

Avatar photo

By Enkosi Selane

Journalist

4 minute read

13 Mar 2025

12:00 pm

'The interruption is necessary to do essential maintenance work on our network,' states City Power.

city power outages electricity johannesburg

Picture: iStock

City Power has announced planned power outages in several Johannesburg’s areas, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday next week.

Residents in the Bryanston and Alexandra areas should prepare for eight-hour interruptions as essential maintenance work is carried out on the electrical network.

Bryanston power outage details

The first interruption will affect the Bryanston Substation from 9am until 5pm on Monday.

The outage will impact residents in Bryanston and Morningside.

Those living in the areas below specifically will be affected:

  • Daniel Street
  • Crescent Flats
  • Banbury Street
  • Belgrave Street
  • Elgin
  • Panners Lane
  • Whitney
  • Borrowdale
  • Grosvenor Road
  • River Club
  • Kingswood Crescent
  • Westminster Avenue
  • Arklow
  • Main Road
  • Chesterfield
  • High School
  • St. Audley Road
  • Country Life

ALSO READ: City Power recalls staff from leave, increases overtime to clear electricity outage backlog

Alexandra outage schedule

On Tuesday, residents in Alexandra will experience a similar power interruption from 9am to 5pm.

The Alexandra Substation outage will affect the following areas:

  • 1st to 20th Avenue between London Road and Homeyer
  • East Bank
  • 17th to 20th Avenue between Vasco da Gama and Joe Nhlanhla
  • West River Park Bank
  • Far East Bank
  • Alexandra Mall

City Power says ‘interruption is necessary’

According to City Power, these interruptions are necessary components of their ongoing maintenance program.

“The interruption is necessary to do essential maintenance work on our network, which is part of our program of constantly striving to provide a better service,” stated City Power in their public announcement.

ALSO READ: City Power suspends services in Alexandra after technician attacked

Safety precautions during and after outages

City Power has advised residents to exercise caution during the maintenance period.

“As the supply may be restored at any time, customers are urged to always treat their electricity supply points as live,” the utility company warned.

The electricity provider has acknowledged that these outages may cause inconvenience for the residents affected.

“City Power regrets any inconvenience that may be caused by this interruption,” concluded City Power.

Residents seeking additional information or clarification regarding the planned outages can contact City Power’s Call Centre at 011 490 7484 or the toll-free number 0800 202 925.

NOW READ: Unlawful electricity disconnection earns punitive cost order for CoJ and City Power

Share this article

Read more on these topics

City Power Johannesburg Power Outage

RELATED ARTICLES

Download our app

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News EXPLAINER: Budget speech tabled, but will it be approved without DA’s backing?
News Full Vaal Dam to the rescue as Lesotho Highlands Water Project takes bad turn
Education Nsfas disburses allowances for students – Here are the limits for 2025 academic year
South Africa Level 6 weather warning issued for parts of KZN: Which areas are at risk of flooding?
Business Budget speech: Here’s how much more you’ll have to pay for alcohol and cigarettes

Download our app

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp