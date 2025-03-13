8 hour power outages coming to these Joburg areas next week

'The interruption is necessary to do essential maintenance work on our network,' states City Power.

City Power has announced planned power outages in several Johannesburg’s areas, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday next week.

Residents in the Bryanston and Alexandra areas should prepare for eight-hour interruptions as essential maintenance work is carried out on the electrical network.

Bryanston power outage details

The first interruption will affect the Bryanston Substation from 9am until 5pm on Monday.

The outage will impact residents in Bryanston and Morningside.

Those living in the areas below specifically will be affected:

Daniel Street

Crescent Flats

Banbury Street

Belgrave Street

Elgin

Panners Lane

Whitney

Borrowdale

Grosvenor Road

River Club

Kingswood Crescent

Westminster Avenue

Arklow

Main Road

Chesterfield

High School

St. Audley Road

Country Life

Alexandra outage schedule

On Tuesday, residents in Alexandra will experience a similar power interruption from 9am to 5pm.

The Alexandra Substation outage will affect the following areas:

1st to 20th Avenue between London Road and Homeyer

East Bank

17th to 20th Avenue between Vasco da Gama and Joe Nhlanhla

West River Park Bank

Far East Bank

Alexandra Mall

City Power says ‘interruption is necessary’

According to City Power, these interruptions are necessary components of their ongoing maintenance program.

“The interruption is necessary to do essential maintenance work on our network, which is part of our program of constantly striving to provide a better service,” stated City Power in their public announcement.

Safety precautions during and after outages

City Power has advised residents to exercise caution during the maintenance period.

“As the supply may be restored at any time, customers are urged to always treat their electricity supply points as live,” the utility company warned.

The electricity provider has acknowledged that these outages may cause inconvenience for the residents affected.

“City Power regrets any inconvenience that may be caused by this interruption,” concluded City Power.

Residents seeking additional information or clarification regarding the planned outages can contact City Power’s Call Centre at 011 490 7484 or the toll-free number 0800 202 925.

