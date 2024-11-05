Calls for clemency for SA engineers jailed in Equatorial Guinea

Potgieter and Huxham were arrested in February last year.

The families staged a peaceful protest outside Africa Energy Week (AEW) at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Picture: Supplied

The families of the two South African engineers who have been imprisoned in Equatorial Guinea for more than 630 days say they are fearing for their wellbeing.

The families staged a peaceful protest outside Africa Energy Week (AEW) at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Tuesday.

Frik Potgieter, a South African citizen, and Peter Huxham, a dual South African and United Kingdom citizen, have been in jail following what their families describe as trumped-up drug charges.

The duo were arrested in February last year in retaliation after South African courts ordered the seizure of a yacht and two luxury villas in Cape Town belonging to Equatorial Guinea Vice-President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue.

21 months of imprisonment

With government officials from Equatorial Guinea in attendance at the conference, the families have appealed for clemency and the release of the two men, who have been held for almost 21 months.

The families said the 21 months of imprisonment had taken its toll on the health and mental well-being of Potgieter and Huxham.

“Both men, who suffer from chronic conditions, have lost significant weight, and the mental anguish of their unlawful detention has led to the prison authorities calling for urgent medical intervention.”

ALSO READ: Parliament calls for release of SA engineers jailed in Equatorial Guinea for more than 600 days

‘Show compassion and grant them clemency’

Huxham’s life partner, Kathy McConnachie, said the men have already endured so much suffering “under extremely difficult conditions”.

“Each day they remain in prison adds to their hardship and to the distress of our families, who have been separated from them without any meaningful contact. We plead with the government of Equatorial Guinea to show compassion and grant them clemency so they can come home to their families and rebuild their lives.

“Their release would mean everything to us; it would be a step toward healing the deep wound this has created in our lives,” said McConnachie.

Potgieter’s wife has appealed to the leaders of Equatorial Guinea to end “our suffering.”

“For over 634 days, our beloved husbands, partners, fathers, and grandfathers have been separated from us, unlawfully imprisoned in a foreign country far from home. Every day without them is a day filled with worry, sadness, and an overwhelming sense of helplessness. Please grant them their freedom.”

Appeal to SA and UK

The families are also pleading to South African Minister of International Relations Ronald Lamola, and his UK counterpart, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Lammy to find an urgent solution to Potgieter and Huxham’s ongoing detention in Equatorial Guinea.

Lamola and Lammy are expected to discuss strengthening relations between South Africa and the UK.

Spokespersons for the Potgieter and Huxham families Shaun Murphy and Francois Nigrini said they understand that there are complex diplomatic issues at play.

“We implore these ministers, as well as the president of Equatorial Guinea, to see beyond politics and consider the human cost of this situation. Frik and Peter are not just names on a diplomatic file; they deserve their freedom.

“We appeal to the compassion and humanity of the South African, UK and Equatorial Guinean governments. We believe in their capacity for empathy and their commitment to human rights and justice. We are not asking for anything more than what is right – the release of two innocent men who have been caught in diplomatic circumstances beyond their control,” they said.

Parliament passes motion

Last month, Parliament passed a motion for Potgieter and Huxham’s immediate release.

The motion without notice was tabled by Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament Emma Powell and adopted unanimously by all political parties without any objections.

The house condemned the “ongoing unlawful imprisonment of Potgieter and Huxham, in Equatorial Guinea since 9 February 2023.

ALSO READ: UN demands immediate release of SA engineers detained in Equatorial Guinea