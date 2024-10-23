Parliament calls for release of SA engineers jailed in Equatorial Guinea for more than 600 days

Parliament on Tuesday passed a motion for Frederik Potgieter and Peter Huxham’s immediate release.

The families of the two South African engineers who have been imprisoned in Equatorial Guinea for more than 600 days say they are deeply grateful to Parliament for calling for their release.

This comes after Parliament on Tuesday passed a motion for Frederik Potgieter and Peter Huxham’s immediate release.

The motion without notice was tabled by Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament Emma Powell and adopted unanimously by all political parties without any objections.

‘SA’s commitment to international law’

The house condemned the “ongoing unlawful imprisonment of Potgieter and Huxham, in Equatorial Guinea since 9 February 2023;

It noted the formal opinion of the United Nations (UN) Working Group on Arbitrary Detention issued on 1 July 2024 which concluded that Potgieter and Huxham’s arrest and ongoing detention in Equatorial Guinea is “arbitrary, illegal and a gross violation of human rights, and that they should be released immediately.”

“The motion reaffirms South Africa’s commitment to international law and human rights and supports efforts to ensure accountability for actions that violate these principles, stands in support of the families of Mr Potgieter and Mr Huxham, who are suffering because of their loved ones’ illegal detention and calls on the South African authorities to facilitate for the immediate release of Mr Potgieter and Mr Huxham.”

ALSO READ: Families of SA engineers jailed in Equatorial Guinea turn to Parliament

Parliament endorsement

Powell told The Citizen, that she will now engage International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola to expedite the matter to his Equatorial Guinea counterpart to get Potgieter and Huxham released.

Shaun Murphy, spokesman for the Potgieter family said Parliament has effectively endorsed the UN’s Working Group on Arbitrary Detention’s formal opinion.

“The imprisonment of these two innocent men by the Government of Equatorial Guinea is a direct violation of fundamental human rights, including the right to liberty and security of person, as enshrined in international law.”

Support

Francois Nigrini, spokesman for the Huxham family said the outpouring of support for Frik and Peter’s release has been nothing short of extraordinary, from both the South African public and the international community.

“Nearly 15,000 signatories from around the globe have added their voices to the FreeFrikandPeter.co.za petition, calling for immediate justice. This groundswell of support should be a clear signal to our government to do whatever it takes to secure their immediate release and prioritise their case.

“Frik and Peter were innocent victims of being the wrong nationality, at the wrong place, at the wrong time. This kind of hostage diplomacy is a gross injustice and must be condemned in the strongest terms,” said Nigrini.

Jailed

Potgieter, a South African citizen, and Huxham, a dual South African and United Kingdom citizen, have been in jail following what their families describe as trumped-up drug charges.

The duo were arrested in February last year in retaliation after South African courts ordered the seizure of a yacht and two luxury villas in Cape Town belonging to Equatorial Guinea’s vice-President, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue.

Former Dirco minister Naledi Pandor took up the matter when she travelled to Equatorial Guinea in May.

ALSO READ: UN demands immediate release of SA engineers detained in Equatorial Guinea