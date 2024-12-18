Community demands action after fatal train accident in Kempton Park

A train tragedy in Kempton Park leads to calls for stricter safety measures after authorities failed to secure the railway line despite warnings.

The death of a 15-year-old girl, who was allegedly run over by a train on the Pretoria-Joburg commuter line has left the community reeling and raised concerns about safety measures.

The death in Kempton Park prompted DA ward councillor Simon Lapping to pen an urgent open letter to Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy.

In the correspondence, he demanded immediate action to secure railway lines under rehabilitation in the suburb.

‘Secure railway lines’

Lapping described the incident as “a tragic day for the community”, noting the deep impact on the victim’s family, residents, emergency workers and potentially Prasa [Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa] staff.

He said: “The most tragic thing about the death of this young girl is that it could have been prevented, or at the very least, her choice would have been made more difficult had Transnet and Prasa worked within their duty to care.”

The stretch of railway line in question is part of Transnet’s rehabilitation process said Lapping, which includes repairing overhead lines and stations following the pandemic looting that occurred.

ALSO READ: Tragedy as matric pupil fatally struck by train in KZN

However, he said securing the line had been neglected.

In Rhodesfield, Kempton Park, where the tragedy occurred, he said “there is a half-built wall that has been left incomplete for years,” leaving the area exposed to dangerous access.

According to Lapping, Transnet officials had previously admitted that the contractor responsible for completing the wall had absconded after allegedly pocketing funds.

Half-built wall

An inspection of the line by The Citizen showed incomplete walling and no barriers preventing pedestrians taking short cuts across the railway lines.

Residences line the street on either side of the track.

Lapping referenced a landmark 2005 Constitutional Court ruling that affirmed the responsibility of entities like Prasa and Metrorail to act positively in securing their properties.

ALSO READ: Eight killed in India train crash after driver misses signal

“I feel that Transnet and Prasa have failed in this regard,” he wrote to Creecy, adding that the lack of basic safety precautions enabled the preventable tragedy.

Lapping said trains were being tested along the Kempton Park section of the line.

But, until the tracks are secure, he suggested that all train movement, including testing, be suspended. In his letter, Lapping called for Creecy to intervene urgently.

Call on Creecy to intervene

“We are in the Christmas period, a time of year when, unfortunately, the suicide rate rises dramatically, especially among young people.

“I implore you to use your executive powers to ensure that the necessary safety features are in place before the line is opened again,” Lapping wrote.

It took nine days for the transport ministry to respond to questions from The Citizen.

ALSO READ: Four dead, over 20 injured in Czech train crash

Collen Msibi, national spokesperson for the department of transport, confirmed that the minister had received Lapping’s correspondence.

“Relevant entities have been instructed to provide the necessary answers to your query, but they have also been requested to provide an indication of a plan to address the issues raised,” Msibi said.

“So far, we have received a response from the Railway Safety Regulator and that is being processed internally. We are still awaiting Prasa’s response in this regard.”

Waiting for Prasa’s response

Msibi gave the assurance that the minister was concerned about the situation and emphasised the importance of addressing the safety gaps highlighted by the councillor.

After Lapping’s letter to Creecy, a new fence was erected at one of the exposed railway access points.