Tragedy as matric pupil fatally struck by train in KZN

Pupils have been urged to take all necessary precautions and safety measures at all times.

The 2024 matric exams have ended tragically for one pupil, who was killed by a train in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The KZN Department of Education said it was alerted of a tragic death of the matric pupil from Mbonambi Secondary School in Kwambonambi area in the King Cetshwayo District on Saturday.

Train accident

“The South African Police Services (Saps) and the forensic team were at the scene to retrieve the body for identification. Officials from the King Cetshwayo District paid a visit to the school today, Sunday 03 November 2024, where a full trauma and counselling support were offered to the learners.

“On Monday, 04 November 2024, the Department’s Special Needs Services will monitor the Matric Examinations and will simultaneously give further support and will be hands on, should learners experience trauma and anxiety,” the department said.

KZN education MEC Sipho Hlomuka urged pupils to take all necessary precautions and safety measures at all times.

“As a Department we are shocked and saddened by this tragic loss of our Grade 12 Learner during the 3rd week of the National Senior Certificate Examinations. Our heartfelt condolences to the family, learners, and staff of Mbonambi Secondary School,” said Hlomuka.

Matric pupils raped

Last week, Eastern Cape police launched a manhunt for suspects involved in the murder of a traditional leader and the rape of five Grade 12 pupils in the province in the past 24 hours.

Police spokesperson Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said five pupils were raped and robbed at gunpoint in the Mqhekezweni Administrative Area.

“The provincial head of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offenses Investigations unit (FCS) has assembled a team to investigate and apprehend these perpetrators.”

Mawisa said both investigation teams “will leave no stone unturned to ensure that these perpetrators are brought to justice.”

Nearly a million candidates across South Africa sat down for the 2024 matric examinations which began last month.

