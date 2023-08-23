Concern after Tsakane Secondary School reports three suicides, four attempts

Gauteng education officials visited the school with law enforcement agencies and social workers following the suicide incidents.

There have been multiple suicide incidents at Tsakane Secondary School. Photo: iStock

The Gauteng Department of Education has raised the alarm about “recurring” suicide incidents at Tsakane Secondary School.

This comes after two pupils and a staff member apparently took their own lives and another four tried to end their lives, one in full view of pupils, in one month.

Suicides

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said two female pupils in grade 8 and 12 from Tsakane Secondary School allegedly consumed poison at their homes and passed away on Monday, 7 August and Tuesday, 8 August 2023.

“According to information at our disposal, another Grade 8 boy learner brought poison to the school on Tuesday, 8 August 2023, and consumed it in full view of other learners following the two previously reported deaths.

“However, this learner was immediately rushed to a local medical facility and is currently recovering.

“We were made aware of two other girl learners and a boy learner who also allegedly consumed poison, but are fortunately recovering at a medical facility,” Mabona said.

Video

Mabona also confirmed that on Friday, 18 August 2023, a general worker from the same school allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison at home.

“We are also aware of a video that has gone viral on social media showing two other girl learners being assisted to stand, with false reports that they also consumed poison, which is not true.

“The video footage was captured on Monday, 21 August 2023, during a community prayer at the school, in which some learners were emotionally moved by the passing of their fellow learners. Therefore, it must be clarified that there is no learner who consumed poison at school and died on school premises,” Mabona added.

Support

Mabona said the department’s officials visited the school on Tuesday with law enforcement agencies and social workers.

“Necessary psycho-social support was provided to learners and classes continued without any disruptions. The employee wellness team will be deployed to support staff at the school.”

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said a parents’ meeting has been arranged for Sunday to address the “concerning behaviour at the school”.

“We are gravely concerned by the recurring suicidal behaviour at Tsakane Secondary School. Learners are encouraged to reach out to our officials and interact with professionals for necessary assistance by calling Childline on 116.

“We wish to convey our condolences to the families of the bereaved learners and one general worker, wishing that the entire school community finds peace during this time,” said Chiloane.

