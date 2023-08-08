WATCH: Police probing death of student at Queens High School

By Faizel Patel

The Gauteng Education Department said police are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of Queens High School grade 9 pupil Brian Ndlovu.

Ndlovu passed away on 31 July 2023 after returning from school complaining of stomach cramps.

He was rushed to a local medical facility and later certified dead.

Ndlovu’s family suspect bullying as a contributing factor after matriculants at the school alleged gave him rat poison in the school’s toilets.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane visited Queens High School in Johannesburg on Monday to probe the death of the pupil.

He said a police investigation would provide clarity on the circumstances surrounding the death of Ndlovu, adding the department and school were co-operating “fully from day one” with the probe

Altercation

Chiloane’s spokesperson Steve Mabona said according to preliminary findings there were no reports of bullying involving Ndlovu.

“The school’s security cameras found no evidence of the alleged incident. The learner left school in good health, and there were no prior reports of bullying by the parents or school counsellors.”

“The preliminary report informs the deceased was involved in an altercation with a grade 8 learner earlier on 31 July 2023, which resulted in the deceased being physical towards the grade 8 learner and as such both their parents were invited to report at school for a disciplinary hearing.”

No reports of bullying

School principal Johan Lourens denied the school had a poor record of handling bullying reports, saying they dealt with all cases brought to their attention.

“Our motto at the school is we handle all the small issues to avoid the big issues and if there are cases of bullying reported to us. I can assure you and the public and our parents that we handle all issues. But, we can only handle issues when they are reported.

Bullying a problem

Chiloane said bullying in schools is a problem.

“We are still waiting for the post mortem of what happened to the learner. Bullying a problem generally from teenagers in all schools. The important part is how you handle it at schools.

“Indeed, we cannot underestimate the negative impact of bullying at our schools, and we acknowledge that it is experienced across our schools. As such, we have launched a school safety campaign; ‘Operation Kgutla Molao’, which will assist us to attend to potential bullies and take them for necessary disciplinary intervention. We need to assist them,” said Chiloane.

