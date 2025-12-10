Concerns arise after South Africa records an increase in aircraft accidents

The air crashes closely resemble a trend similar to one back in October 2008.

South Africa has recorded at least 43 aircraft accidents, of which twelve were fatal crashes, resulting in seventeen fatalities.

This is an increase of ten fatal accidents when compared to the same period at the end of November 2024.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) extended its deepest condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues affected by the recent fatal general aviation (GA) accidents recorded across the country.

Air crashes

SACAA spokesperson Sisa Majola said the regulator is deeply concerned about these air crashes, which closely resemble a trend from October 2008.

“When compared to previous years, there were 131 accidents (four fatal with seven fatalities) in the 2024/25 financial year; 115 accidents resulted in 13 fatal accidents and 19 fatalities in the 2023/24 financial year; and 113 accidents resulting in nine fatal accidents and 12 fatalities in the 2022/23 financial year.”

Investigations

Majola said the Accidents and Incidents Investigations Division (AIID) is conducting independent investigations to determine the causal and contributory factors behind these accidents.

“While these investigations are still underway, the SACAA is accelerating proactive safety interventions under the newly approved General Aviation Safety Strategy (GASS) 2025–2030, aimed at strengthening safety performance and reducing preventable risks in the GA sector.

“As the festive holiday season approaches, typically accompanied by increased flight activity, tight schedules, and elevated operational pressure, the SACAA reminds all pilots and operators to prioritise disciplined decision-making, meticulous flight planning with strict adherence to regulations,” Majola said.

Factors

Majola said experience-induced complacency, undue haste, and self-imposed pressure remain “significant contributors to avoidable accidents.”

“The SACAA appreciates the industry’s improved reporting culture and urges continued commitment to accurate safety reporting, which remains central to preventing loss of life. Our skies remain safe, and keeping them safe is a shared responsibility.”

SA aviation

In March 2024, South Africa’s aviation sector was recognised as among the world’s safest.

Former Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, at the time, highlighted South Africa’s continued 0% fatal accident rate in the commercial aviation sector for nearly four decades, noting that the country has been recognised for its safety standards in aviation.

In September 2025, the current minister of Transport, Barbara Creecy, welcomed South Africa’s re-election to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Governing Council, calling it a strong endorsement of the country’s leadership in global aviation.

South Africa was re-elected in Part II of the General Council, a category that provides member States with greater representation at global civil aviation forums.

