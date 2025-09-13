Body of missing pilot Andrew Blackwood-Murray possibly found on Durban beach

KZN police said the unidentifiable body was wearing a flight suit.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police are probing the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body on Durban’s beachfront, which may be that of missing pilot Andrew Blackwood-Murray.

It is understood that paramedics responded to numerous calls of a man who had been found along the Bay of Plenty Beach on the Durban beachfront on Friday night.

Body discovered

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they responded to the scene and found police already in attendance, with the area cornered off.

“Paramedics were shown to the beach where they found a male believed to be in his sixties who had been washed up onto the sand. The man was assessed, however, he showed no signs of life and was declared deceased on the scene.

Inquest

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said they have opened an inquest docket for investigation following the recovery of the man’s body.

“The unidentifiable body was possibly washed out from the ocean and was wearing a flight suit. Preliminary investigations suggest that it could be the body of the pilot who crashed into the sea last month, however, formal identification processes will be conducted to ascertain the body’s identity.”

Body handed over

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the body of the deceased man was taken into the care of the police and the Government Health Forensic Pathology Services.

“While indications are that the body is that of missing pilot Andrew Blackwood-Murray, formal Police protocols and formal identification are still in progress to be observed respectfully in cooperation with the family.

“Condolences are conveyed to the family, friends and colleagues. Family has declined interviews, respectfully requesting privacy in this difficult time,” Lambinon said.

Hope

KZN MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma said he is hopeful that the discovery of the body will assist the family of Blackwood-Murray to find closure after a “prolonged uncertainty and grief.

“We pray to God to give them strength, Duma said.

“At this stage, we wish to indicate that I have mandated my office to liaise with the Saps and other relevant authorities. We trust their capacity to manage this sensitive matter. For my part, I will be liaising with the Mayor of eThekwini, Cllr Cyril Xaba and the Minister of Transport, Barbra Creecy.

“Finally, we commend the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), Saps and all other role-players for their multi-agency search efforts. They did not give up despite challenges,” Duma said.

Plane crash

The 61-year-old Blackwood-Murray was reported missing after his light aircraft plunged into the ocean during an airshow off the Durban coastline in KZN last month.

The accident occurred just before 2pm on Thursday,21 August 2025, when the ZS-AEC Extra 300 aircraft that was performing its final display crashed into the sea.

Investigations

Video footage circulating on social media showed the light aircraft looping in the sky before plummeting into the ocean and skidding for a distance.

Tributes poured in for Blackwood-Murray following the plane crash in Durban.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) said the investigation into the plane crash is continuing.

