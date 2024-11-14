Safety over savings: NRCS warns against dangerous refurbished geysers

The National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS) on Thursday issued a consumer alert warning South Africans about the dangers of purchasing refurbished domestic geysers that are increasingly flooding the market.

Acting CEO Duncan Mutengwe of the regulator, Inspection Manager Thabo Mabena and General Manager Electrotech Tinswalo Nthlane, emphasised that these refurbished units, particularly those acid-washed ones, pose significant safety risks including potential explosions, water leakage, and electric shock hazards.

This warning came through a briefing with Mutengwe highlighting that geysers play a crucial role in households, accounting for “30 to 50% of household’s electricity bill,”.

The primary concern with refurbished geysers centres on their compromised structural integrity.

“Acid washing weakens the metal shell, making it more susceptible to rupture under pressure. This can lead to catastrophic explosions that pose a threat to lives and property.”

The authorities further explained that re-welded shells frequently fail due to inadequate quality control and may not withstand standard pressure tests.

NRCS warns against misleading advertising of geysers

The regulator warned consumers about misleading advertising tactics, including exaggerated claims about durability and safety features, particularly regarding acid-washed geysers.

Mutengwe advised thorough product research and emphasised that consumer safety remains paramount in all purchasing decisions.

He called upon all consumers to “report the sale of non-compliant geysers in line with its mandate of protecting human health, safety, the environment and ensuring fair trade.”

Compliance and certification requirements

Mabena emphasised that compliant geysers must be manufactured according to SANS 151 (South African National Standards) and undergo rigorous testing to ensure compliance with VC 9006 specifications.

Only units meeting these standards qualify for an NRCS Letter of Authority (LOA).

“Non-compliant geysers have reached their lifespan and retesting would not guarantee safety and energy efficiency since each geyser was exposed to different use,” he stated.

These units operate without the crucial LOA certification.

Hidden costs and energy efficiency

While refurbished geysers may appear cost-effective initially, the NRCS cautioned that they often result in higher long-term expenses due to frequent repairs and increased energy consumption.

The regulatory body noted that the compromised insulation in refurbished units affects hot water maintenance, potentially leading to higher electricity costs.

In contrast, new compliant geysers come equipped with energy-saving features and superior insulation, resulting in lower electricity bills.

The NCRS said all compliant units must display a class B Energy Efficiency (EE) label and come with a valid Letter of Authority from the regulator.

Consumer protection and verification

Nthlane strongly advised consumers to verify certification and ensure proper installation by certified professionals.

“Incorrect installation of even compliant geysers can pose risks,” Nthlane warned, emphasising the importance of licensed installers familiar with specific pressure and electrical connection requirements.

Counterfeit concerns and market proliferation

The regulatory body officials said they identified a concerning trend in counterfeit products entering the market.

“Buying these refurbished geysers without proper testing and certification puts lives at risk daily,” the NRCS stated, highlighting that counterfeit units typically lack essential quality control and safety features.

The NRCS established channels for consumers to report non-compliant or unsafe geysers.

Consumers experiencing issues with substandard geysers, particularly from unscrupulous sellers, can file complaints directly through the NRCS website or their customer service hotlines.

