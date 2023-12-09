Buying an appliance this December? Read the label first

If you're going to spend money on a large household appliance, the label is a good place to start before deciding which one to buy.

Consumers often buy appliances in December when they get their bonuses or saved for it all year. However, as buying an appliance is a big expense, you have to do your homework before you spend your hard-earned money.

Household appliances can be electricity guzzlers, especially geysers, refrigerators, lights, laundry equipment and ovens. These appliances don’t only inflate your electricity bill, but also add stress to the strained national grid. Therefore, energy efficient appliances are an effective way to reduce a household’s electricity consumption.

Luckily, the hard work to use less electricity is already done firstly by government and secondly by manufacturers and retailers. Consumers only have to read the labels on the appliances we consider buying and decide which one best suits our circumstances.

South Africa’s Energy Efficiency Appliance Standards and Labelling (S&L) Programme has been in place for voluntary endorsement for large residential appliances since 2007, with the first regulations coming into effect in 2015, says Ashanti Mbanga, who heads up the programme at the South African National Energy Development Institute (SANEDI).

The department of mineral resources and energy tasked SANEDI to implement the national S&L Programme.

Mbanga says the S&L Programme benefits consumers in various ways. “Currently it is top of mind for South Africans to use less energy in the interest of reducing load shedding and energy efficient appliances certainly support that goal.”

When consumers choose energy efficient appliances that use less electricity they also contribute to reducing greenhouse-gas emissions and help to address the lack of universal access to electricity.

In addition, Mbanga says, the S&L Programme aims to protect consumer welfare, given that the implementation approach takes into consideration the materials used in the appliance manufacturing process and how they are disposed of at the end of the appliance’s useful life.

Technology dumping

Lightbulbs that contain mercury and the gasses in refrigerators are examples of harmful materials that need environmentally responsible de-manufacturing processes. Another benefit is that by ensuring appliances comply with minimum energy performance standards, technology dumping can be avoided, which protects local consumers against inferior imports.

“Technology dumping is a challenge for developing countries around the world. It takes the form of countries with developed standards disposing of their old technology by exporting it to countries that would accept it because they do not have minimum energy performance standards in place.”

Mbanga says South Africa’s regulations against technology dumping are among the most advanced in Africa.

“However, having regulations and standards is one thing, enabling consumers to use them is another, which is where labels enter the picture. Appliances may carry two types of labels. One is an endorsement label issued by a certifying body to state that the appliance complies with a specific set of regulations and standards.

“The other is a comparative label that gives performance information that makes product consumption comparisons possible. Using the comparative label, you can for instance compare the noise levels of different makes and models of fridges or the water consumption of washing machines.”

Mbanga says the label also states the appliance’s colour-coded energy efficiency rating, indicated in shades from red (D rating) as the least energy efficient to green (A+++ rating) as the most energy efficient. The rating makes it simple for consumers to see how much electricity the appliance consumes and use that as a basis for their buying decision.

Appliances regulated by current legislation

Current legislation regulates washing machines, tumble driers, dishwashers, washer/dryers, electric ovens, fridges, freezers, air conditioners, lightbulbs, water heaters and audiovisual equipment. The department has already issued a directive for the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS) to compile a standard for television sets.

Once a standard becomes a regulation, it is compulsory for industry players, from manufacturers to retailers, to adhere to it. SANEDI supports adherence with its “No label, don’t buy” campaign that encourages consumers to buy rated appliances only, Mbanga says.

“We are expanding the campaign to e-commerce. Online appliance stores, including Takealot and (soon) Amazon, have to include a picture of an appliance’s energy label as part of its listing.”

SANEDI is now training Takealot in partnership with the NRCS to ensure this is done.

While the onus is on government to put the enabling policies in place and on manufacturers and retailers to adhere to the regulations, energy efficiency labelling only has an impact when consumers use the information.

“It is part of our mission that everyone who buys an appliance helps to achieve a better energy future for our country and our world,” she says.