How to check if your electrical appliances are uncertified

Consumers must check that electrical appliances are safe to use. The first thing to check is the certification mark.

Consumers are warned to watch out for uncertified electrical appliances sold on international online marketplaces as concerns mount over the potential risks these items pose, such as electric shocks and fires.

Khensani Ndobe, international export sales executive at CBI-electric: low voltage, says when it comes to electrical products, the difference between safety and disaster often hinges on a simple certification label. “Understanding the importance of this label can be a matter of life and death.”

She points out that certified items undergo stringent testing and audits by regulatory and certification bodies to confirm their safety and suitability for market distribution. “In contrast, non-compliant products bypass safety checks and can lead to severe consequences, including property damage, electrocution and even death.”

ALSO READ: Buying an appliance this December? Read the label first

Cheap appliances sold on online platforms

Certain electrical products imported and sold on some online platforms fail to comply with the safety, environmental and performance standards required by the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS), she says.

“Merchants selling to these e-tailers have circumvented the proper channels and protocols to launch their products into the market, skipping crucial steps, such as testing, obtaining certifications and acquiring Letters of Authority.

“The deliberate flouting of these safeguards is unfortunately driven by consumers’ willingness to buy non-compliant products just to save a buck. However, this short-sighted approach can result in severe repercussions when these products fail to perform as intended,” she warns.

For greater safety and quality assurance, Ndobe advises buying and using products certified by reputable local and/or international third-party certification bodies affiliated with the International Accreditation Forum (IAF).

This guarantees product reliability and alignment with global standard requirements, since the items undergo rigorous quality control and independent verification.

ALSO READ: Beware of counterfeit electrical appliances

Look out for these certification symbols on electrical appliances

Ndobe says these appliances are usually recognisable by the symbols on their labels, including:

UL: The abbreviation for Underwriters Laboratories indicates that the item was tested against applicable UL standard requirements. This mark, which is highly respected throughout North America, indicates that the item was found to be physically and environmentally safe.

VDE: Awarded by the Verband der Elektrotechnik (VDE) Institute, this globally recognised certification mark signifies safety, quality and performance and is trusted by the European market.

CE: The letters ‘CE’, which stand for Conformité Européenne, must appear on electrical products traded on the extended Single Market in the European Economic Area (EEA). This mark signifies that products sold in the EEA were assessed to meet strict safety, health and environmental protection requirements in accordance with International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) standards. The IEC is a global organisation with the mandate to develop standards for quality infrastructure and international trade in electrical and electronic goods.

SABS: The South African Bureau of Standards bestows this mark following meticulous product testing to verify compliance with South African National Standards (SANS) and/or IEC standards. Additionally, the manufacturing facility must meet International Organization of Standardization (ISO) requirements.

CCC: Also known as 3C, this is the acronym for China Compulsory Certificate. For products to bear this mark, they must pass strict tests to ensure compliance with the country’s recommended national standards which are referred to as GB/T.

RoHS: Refers to the restriction of hazardous substances such as lead, cadmium and mercury in Electronic and Electrical Equipment (EEE).

ALSO READ: Buying online? This is what to beware of

Your duty as a consumer to check if electrical appliances are certified

Although businesses like retailers and electrical contractors are responsible for supplying consumers with compliant products, Ndobe encourages South Africans to verify this for themselves.

She says fortunately South African consumers have legal recourse if they discover that products are non-compliant.

“Under the Consumer Protection Act, suppliers are obliged to refund, repair or replace unsafe and defective goods. In addition, the Electrical Installation Regulations prohibit the use of non-compliant components in electrical installations and installers found guilty of contravening these regulations may face fines of up to 12 months’ imprisonment.

“Moreover, installers using non-compliant electrical products can invalidate the consumer’s electrical certificate of compliance (CoC), potentially leading to insurance companies refusing to cover damages caused by these items.”

She says while certified products may cost more initially, they are an investment in safety and reliability. “After all, peace of mind is priceless.”