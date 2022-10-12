20 suspected illegal miners arrested in North West due in court

Citizen Reporter

Twenty suspected zama zamas (illegal miners) arrested in the North West on Monday, during a police operation are expected to appear in court.

The group will make their first court appearance on Wednesday, at the Stilfontein Magistrates’ Court after they were nabbed at a mine shaft in Stilfontein.

The men, which include 15 foreign nationals and five South African citizens, are said to be mostly protectors and responsible for logistical issues at the disused mine, where illegal mining activities had been taking place.

Authorities recovered 24 firearms during their operation that were sent for ballistic testing. Some of the guns, which include AK47s and hunting rifles, are understood to have been stolen during house robberies.

The suspects face preliminary charges of conspiracy to commit robbery to wit gold, possession of illegal firearms, unlawful possession of ammunition and contravention of the Immigration Act.

Cele visits crime scene

Police Minister Bheki Cele, accompanied by National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya, on Tuesday, visited the scene where suspects were illegally operating.

#sapsHAWKS The 24 recovered firearms will be sent for ballistic testing, some of which were stolen during house robberies. #IllegalMining NP https://t.co/uqILYJxGhn pic.twitter.com/Yw1CJNjLUn— SA Police Service ???????? (@SAPoliceService) October 11, 2022

Cele indicated that illegal mining was rife across four provinces in particular – including Gauteng and Mpumalanga, adding that there are areas where zama zamas take over existing live mines.

The minister said more than 80 illegal miners have been arrested since October last year, as part of police efforts to clamp down on illegal mining activities and syndicates.

“We are going to continue with these operations, targeting the kingpins and masterminds in the organised crime value chain,” he said.

Cele added that there were other ongoing operations in the country that were being conducted to combat illegal mining.

“We are not stopping here… we will continue, but we do want to work with our sister departments, especially Home Affairs. As you have heard only five of these guys are South Africans [while] others come from Zimbabwe, eSwatini and Lesotho.

“[We also] need to work with the Department of Minerals and Resources because it’s their responsibility and it’s them that have the capacity to close [these mine],” Cele said.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

