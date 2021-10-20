Mitchells Plain mass shooting suspects remanded in custody

Citizen Reporter

Three men arrested in connection with a mass shooting incident last Saturday in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, have been remanded in custody after making their first court appearance.

Moegamat Hartenzenberg, Jonathan Witbooi and Marawaan Sofaar appeared at the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

This followed their arrest on Sunday for allegedly firing gunshots randomly at guests attending a birthday party at a residence in Montclair Drive, Mandalay.

A 24-year-old woman died in hospital from her bullet wounds and seven other victims – aged between five and 26 – were admitted to hospital due to injuries. The shooting incident is believed to be gang-related.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) Western Cape spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, said the three suspects on Wednesday were charged with one count of murder, seven counts of attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms and illegal possession of ammunition.

“Their case has been postponed until 10 November 2021 for bail application,” Ntabazalila said in a brief statement.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe