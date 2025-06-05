Police probe murder case after man found dead at Zamimpilo informal settlement [VIDEO]

Jerome Lottering was killed in a crossfire during a shootout.

Police at the Zamimpilo informal settlement near Riverlea. Picture: The Citizen/Nigel Sibanda

Police are investigating a case of murder after the body of a 59-year-old man with a gunshot wound was discovered at the notorious Zamimpilo informal settlement in Riverlea.

The man’s body was discovered in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said that it is suspected Jerome Lottering was killed in crossfire during a shootout between the police and suspects on Tuesday evening.

Shooting

Lottering, who lived in the Zamimpilo informal settlement, was on his way home when he was fatally wounded.

“It is reported that the police were conducting a routine patrol when they spotted a Toyota bakkie with three occupants that looked suspicious. The police tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver ignored them and sped off,” Masondo said.

“A chase ensued, and the suspects turned into Zamimpilo Informal Settlement. As the police were searching for the suspects, they were shot at by the people who were in the Informal Settlement, and they shot back.”

Masondo said no injuries were reported during that shootout, and police are still looking for the suspects.

The wife of Jerome Lottering

Police are investigating a case of murder after the body of a 59-year-old man with a gunshot wound was discovered at the notorious #Zamimpilo informal settlement in Riverlea. Vids: Nigel Sibanda #Riverlea @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/FGzHhRtfsw — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) June 5, 2025

ALSO READ: Police condemn Westbury community for attack on Anti-Gang Unit [VIDEO]

Illegal mining

Meanwhile, the government has strongly condemned the shootout.

Acting Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) spokesperson Nomonde Mnukwa said the incident demonstrated the severe threat that illegal mining poses, not only to law enforcement but to the safety and well-being of communities.

“Community members are called to cooperate with authorities and report criminal activities in their areas. Communities must not take the law into their own hands but should work with law enforcement and allow due process to unfold.

“The government commends the ongoing efforts by law enforcement to clamp down on illegal mining operations, which continue to pose serious threats to public safety and infrastructure,” Mnukwa said.

Police are investigating a case of murder after the body of a 59-year-old man with a gunshot wound was discovered at the notorious #Zamimpilo informal settlement in Riverlea. Vid: wife of deceased, Mary Lottering by Nigel Sibanda #Riverlea @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/yJ7797cEmG June 5, 2025

For the past few years, Riverlea residents have pleaded with law enforcement officials to take action against the gang violence among illegal miners and crime from the Zamimpilo informal settlement.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘There are police forces in Riverlea’ – Cele hits back