Sixth suspect added to ex-Mpumalanga MEC’s murder case

Citizen Reporter

Another suspect has been charged in the double murder case involving former Mpumalanga agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi.

Sibusiso Vincent “Bhuda” Mdhluli, 27, was released on R20,000 bail by the Nelspruit Magistrates Court on Wednesday. This followed his arrest for his alleged being involvement in a deadly shooting incident that happened in Mbombela on 22 August 2021.

This is in connection with the incident where two ANC members, Dingaan Ngwenya and Sindela Lubisi, were fatally shot and a third person was injured. The shooting incident is understood to be related to party infighting over the ANC’s candidate list processes ahead of the 1 November local government elections.

Mdhluli’s arrest brought to six the total number of suspects facing two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

On Tuesday, Msibi, 45, was granted bail along with his two co-accused – Anele Sonke Mnisi, 26, and Njabulo Mkhonto, 28. They were released on R20,000 each.

As part of their bail conditions, the trio was ordered to hand over their passports and not to interfere with state witnesses.

They were also ordered to refrain from leaving the Mpumalanga province without informing the investigating officer and to report to the Pienaar Police Station every Monday and Friday.

The other suspects charged in the case were Charlie Ngwenya, 35, and Tsepo Matsane, 30.

The pair was arrested in September and appeared in the same court. They were granted bail of R20,000 each on strict conditions.

All six accused are expected to appear in court on 6 December.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe