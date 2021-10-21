Alleged riots instigator Ngizwe Mchunu’s case moved to January for pre-trial hearing

Thapelo Lekabe

The case against alleged riots instigator Ngizwe Mchunu has been postponed to 31 January 2021 for a pre-trial conference.

The former Ukhozi FM radio DJ on Thursday made a brief appearance at the Randburg Magistrates Court on a charge of incitement to commit public violence and for breaching the Disaster Management Act.

Mchunu, a staunch supporter of former president Jacob Zuma, is accused of being one of the instigators behind the deadly July riots that rocked parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

His case was postponed for the state to conclude its outstanding investigations.

South Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane, said the state needed more time to conclude some of its investigations before the case could proceed.

“As a matter of principle, we cannot comment about ongoing investigations as the NPA. Those investigations will form part of the evidence that would be used in court,” Mjonondwane said.

According to the NPA, Mchunu allegedly used social media platforms and a conference to call for Zuma’s release from jail after the former president was arrested for being in contempt of the Constitutional Court.

Mchunu apparently warned that chaos would break out in the country if Zuma was not released.

The former president was released on medical parole in September by the former national commissioner of correctional services, Arthur Fraser, who overturned the Medical Parole Advisory Board’s decision not to free Zuma from jail.

During his appearance in court, Mchunu was flanked by armed bodyguards and a group of men who included former Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile.

Mchunu has denied the charges against him and says he is innocent. He was released on R2,000 bail in late July.

