Bosasa corruption trial postponed due to concerns about Agrizzi’s health

The Bosasa Operations R1.8 billion fraud and corruption trial has been postponed once again.

The matter was meant to get underway at the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday after it was deferred in August to allow the former commissioner of the Department of Correctional Services (DCS), Linda Mti, to inspect the docket.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) Investigating Directorate (ID), the case was postponed on Wednesday to analyse whether one of the accused, former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi, was fit to stand trial due to concerns about his health.

The ID’s spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said the matter would resume on 21 January 2022.

“This is largely due to the state’s, as well as Mr Angelo Agrizzi’s legal representation, through various deliberations and discussions, to analyse Mr Agrizzi through various means to deliberate as to whether he will be able to stand trial.

“Additionally, that decision in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court will have a direct impact on this particular matter,” Seboka said.

Agrizzi, Mti and their two co-accused – former correctional services chief financial officer Patrick Gillingham and Bosasa’s former chief financial officer Andries Van Tonder – are facing several counts of money laundering and violations of the Public Finance Management and Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities acts.

The charges relate to four tenders awarded to Bosasa and its subsidiaries by the DCS between August 2004 and 2007, which were valued at over R1.8 billion.

The contracts were for rendering catering and training services, installation of CCTV cameras, installing perimeter fencing and supplying a CCTV system and monitoring equipment for the department.

