Bernadette Wicks
Senior court reporter
2 minute read
2 Nov 2021
4:45 am
Courts

Mkhwebane, NA speaker square off over rules to remove her

In the papers, acting speaker Lechesa Tsenoli argued the South African model of the separation of powers allowed for the performance of certain nonjudicial functions by the judiciary.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane appears at Pretoria Magistrates Court on an alleged perjury charge in January 21, 2021 in Pretoria, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and the National Assembly speaker are squaring off over the contentious rules for the removal of chapter nine institution heads again this month. The rules were adopted last year in response to a motion the Democratic Alliance (DA) had brought to remove Mkhwebane, who subsequently took the speaker to court in a bid to have them declared unconstitutional. In July, a full bench of the Western Cape High Court wound up ruling partially in her favour – throwing out two specific provisions which had allowed a judge to sit on the independent panel that determines whether...

