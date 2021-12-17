Hartswater farm murders: Case transferred to Northern Cape High Court

Citizen Reporter

The case of the five suspects identified in last year’s Hartswater farm murders has been transferred to the Northern Cape High Court. The case is set to begin on 5 September 2022.

Murder suspects Donald Seolesang, 21, Tshepo Visagie, 37, Realeboga Manyedi, 20, Kgomotso Mpumlwane, 44, and Tshepaone Malato, 20, are accused of murdering elderly couple Danie Brand, 83, his wife Breggie, 73, and their 54-year-old daughter Elizabeth.

Their bodies were found in shallow graves days later, in a veld in Takaneng village, by police.

From right to left, Danie Brand, 83, his wife, Breggie, 73, and their daughter, Elzabie, 54, who were abducted after an attack on their smallholding in Hartswater in the Northern Cape on 27 July 2020. Picture: Twitter / @IanCameron23

The suspects are facing various charges which include three counts of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and kidnapping.

Mpumlwane was denied bail in the Hartswater District Court and the remaining suspects abandoned their applications.

At the time of the murders, Elizabeth was visiting her parents for the weekend. Guests had arrived at the couple’s home the following Monday afternoon, only to find it deserted, ransacked and bloodstained.

Relatives of three family members praised the police for their speedy response in arresting the five suspects.

“No one wants to believe the police are doing an outstanding job. We say boys, well done. We are so thankful for what police managed to do,” said family spokesperson Stephen Bennie in July last year.

Bennie said some of their relatives had attended the first court appearance in Hartswater Regional Court.

“Both daughters Heidie and Trudie were in court. It was very important for them to face the suspects. It was very emotional for them,” he said at the time.

