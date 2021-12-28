D-day for second Shell seismic survey interdict

Nica Richards

Judge Gerald Bloem is expected to hand down his judgement in the second urgent interdict to halt Shell’s seismic survey currently taking place along the Wild Coast.

The first interdict was heard in the Grahamstown Court in Makhanda earlier this month, and was brought against the petroleum giant and Department of Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe by Natural Justice, Greenpeace Africa, Border Deep Sea Angling Association and Kei Mouth Ski Boat Club.

Acting Judge Avinash Govindjee dismissed the first interdict with costs, after ruling the arguments presented by the applicants ​​were not enough to convince him that the planned 3D seismic survey should not take place.

Govindjee said at the time the argument that marine life could be impacted by the survey was “speculative at best”, and that the balance of convenience favoured Shell.

Shell and Mantashe were hit with a fresh urgent interdict after the first dismissal, this time by the Amadiba Crisis Committee (ACC), Sustaining the Wild Coast and the Dwesa-Cwebe Communal Property Association.

During the hearing on 17 December, Mantashe was described as “ignorant and gravely insulting” for accusing communities living on the Wild Coast of engaging in “colonialism and apartheid of a special sort.”

Mantashe suggested in court papers the communities concerned about Shell’s seismic drilling should have exhausted all options, including an internal appeal before taking legal action.

But Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC, who is representing concerned community organisations, said even if residents took the matter up through an internal appeal, Mantashe had clearly “nailed his colours to the Shell mast”.

The new application argues that Shell needs authorisation for the seismic survey under the National Environmental Management Act and accuses the petroleum giant of failing to adequately consult with the affected communities.

Environmental experts are arguing that the reports Shell is relying on are eight years old.

Dr Simon Elwen and Dr Tess Gridley said Shell needed to provide an up-to-date assessment in order to establish the true nature and extent of the potential harm that may arise from the seismic survey.

Expert Dr Douglas Nowacek argued the effects of the blasts “can aggregate into species-level consequences, which is of particular concern in the case of endangered populations.”

The second interdict will be heard in open court, will be live streamed, and is expected to start at 9:30am.

Additional reporting by Narissa Subramoney