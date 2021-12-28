Christmas massacre: Suspected Limpopo family murderer appears in court

Citizen Reporter

The man accused of killing seven of his family members on Christmas day has appeared in the Malamulele Magistrates Court.

However, the case was postponed to 5 January 2022, in order for the accused to get a legal representative and for further investigations.

Azwidohwi Enoch Ndou, who faces seven counts of murder, is accused of killing his relatives at Jimmy Jones Village in the Malamulele area, in Limpopo.

The 52-year-old nurse handed himself over to the police in Thohoyandou, after allegedly shooting four children and three adults, including a heavily pregnant woman.

“It is alleged that Ndou went on a killing spree on Saturday morning as the family members were fighting for a stand that belongs to their father,” said the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) Limpopo spokesperson Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi.

The seven deceased have been identified as:

Mpho Donald Ndou, 33

Ndivhuwo Douglas Ndou, 33

Portia Mabasa, 37, who was identified as Ndivhuwo’s wife

Rendani Winnus Ndou, a 12-year-old boy

Wanga Ndou, the one-year-old daughter of Ndivhuwo

Ronewa Ndou, a four-year-old boy

Dakalo Makondo Ndou, an eight-year-old girl who died on her way to the hospital

