Bernadette Wicks
Senior court reporter
2 minute read
7 Jan 2022
5:45 am
Courts

Banned for life Rhodes student Yolanda Dyantyi’s case heading to Supreme Court

In 2017, Dyantyi was found guilty of disciplinary charges of kidnapping, assault, insubordination and defamation.

Picture: iStock
A protracted legal battle between Rhodes University and former student Yolanda Dyantyi over her expulsion is heading to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) next month. In 2017, Dyantyi was found guilty of disciplinary charges of kidnapping, assault, insubordination and defamation. This was in connection with the #RUReferenceList protest the year prior and an incident where three male students were held against their will, which the university found Dyatyi was involved in. As punishment, she was slapped withlifelong exclusion from Rhodes. Dyantyi, represented by the the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa, lodged a review application with the Makhanda High...

