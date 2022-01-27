Tshegofatso Pule’s last moments revealed to tearful gallery by killer

Bernadette Wicks

Harrowing details around Tshegofatso Pule’s last moments emerged in the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday morning, when the man who shot and killed the expectant mother – allegedly at her boyfriend, Nthutuko Shoba’s behest – was grilled about that fateful night on the stand.

Muzikayise Malephane – who has already pleaded guilty to the murder and is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence – told the court how he had picked Pule up from Shoba’s house that evening under the guise of being an Uber driver who would take her home to Meadowlands, Soweto.

He had instead driven her to an open veld in Noordgesig.

Asked by Shoba’s counsel, advocate Norman Makhubela, if she had not been suspicious of the route they were taking, Malephane answered in the affirmative.

ALSO READ: Shoba ‘had trust fund to pay for Pule’s hit’ court hears

“She was surprised, she even asked me why I wasn’t taking her home, and I told her that there was something I had to drop off,” he said.

“What happened at the open veld?”, Makhubela asked as he pressed him further.

“I parked the car on the side and I alighted. I had a firearm in my hand and I opened the door on Ms Pule’s side, grabbed her by the hand, told her to get out of the car and shot her.

“After I shot her, I picked her up and put her back in the car in the back seat,” came his soft-spoken response – which was met with tears from Pule’s loved ones, who were seated in the gallery.

He said he then drove her to a veld in Durban Deep and hanged her body. Pule was eight months pregnant at the time of her death.

Malephane in his plea explanation last year said Shoba was married and didn’t want his wife to find out that he was the father of Pule’s unborn child.

NOW READ: Tshegofatso Pule’s killer tells court he was ‘greedy’

Harrowing details around Tshegofatso Pule’s last moments emerged in the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday morning.