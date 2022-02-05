Malema accuses Zondo of political interference over Zuma meetings

Gareth Cotterell

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s interview for the Chief Justice position became heated on Friday after Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema questioned the judge on meetings he had with former president Jacob Zuma.

During the JSC interview, Malema accused Zondo of “political interference” when the judge met Zuma in 2008. Zondo had asked to meet Zuma to discuss Malema’s “kill for Zuma” comments when the EFF president was leader of the ANC Youth League.

Zondo said he had met Zuma as a private citizen to avoid bloodshed.

“I was concerned it would end up with violence. I thought he should have spoken to you. He listened to me and I give him credit. He understood but my recollection is that he said he had not spoken to you in public but had spoken to you in private,” said Zondo.

Malema said Zondo meeting with Zuma was “unethical”.

“That was a statement made in a political rally and you left and went to meet with President Zuma to discuss my political position as a judge and proceeded to in matters where the organisation I lead … and I looked at you … the organisation I lead came to litigate against President Zuma and you never indicated to court that you knew President Zuma… to a point where you can even discuss political issues with him,” said Malema.

Malema also criticised Zondo for not being able to remember what was discussed during two meetings the judge had with Zuma before he was president.

“There is no way you can be called by President Zuma twice, in a hotel … you remember the years, you remember that it was in a hotel, you remember he was not in government, but you don’t remember what you were discussing with President Zuma at that time,” said Malema.

Malema vs Lamola

Zondo’s interview then became chaotic when Malema and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola started yelling at each other.

Malema insinuated that Lamola asked Zondo to consider appointing Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo in an acting position at the Constitutional Court. The EFF leader said this was not the normal process for judicial appointments.

All hell breaking loose.

Lamola subsequently withdraws his accusation that Malema is lying and says he is “out of order”.

This is all in relation to Mlambo’s acting appointment at the ConCourt. pic.twitter.com/CCOIw305ej— Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) February 4, 2022

“No, no, acting chairperson, that’s a lie, it’s a blue lie what commissioner Malema is saying,” Lamola shouted.

Malema responded: “But don’t say I’m lying. What do you mean I’m lying? Do not say I’m lying! That is disrespectful!”

Malema then asked acting JSC chairperson Xola Petse if he was going to allow Lamola to accuse him of lying.

“It’s wrong. I’m on a platform here and I’m not going to be called a liar here”.

Lamola then withdrew his claim but said the EFF leader was “out of order”.

