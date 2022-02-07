WATCH LIVE: EFF, AfriForum in court over ‘Shoot the Boer’ song

Citizen Reporter

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is on Monday squaring off with AfriForum before the Equality Court in Johannesburg over the red berets’ refusal to stop singing the anti-apartheid song Shoot the Boer at its gatherings.

AfriForum lodged a civil case against the EFF in 2020, after accusing the party and its leaders of committing hate speech over the singing of “Dubul’ ibhunu”, which translates to “shoot the boer”, at its rallies.

The organisation believes the song advocates hatred on the grounds of race and ethnicity, and constitutes an incitement to cause harm.

AfriForum wants the Equality Court to order the EFF and its leaders to publicly apologise and to pay R500,000 in damages for singing the song.

This is not the first time AfriForum has challenged the singing of the song before the Equality Court.

In 2010, EFF leader Julius Malema was found guilty of hate speech for singing the song when he was the then president of the ANC Youth League.

AfriForum has accused Malema and the EFF of violating the 2010 court order.

