Carl Neihaus refuses to let court date ruin Valentine’s Day

Narissa Subramoney

Controversial former African National Congress (ANC) staffer Carl Niehaus didn’t let his court date ruin his Valentine’s Day.

Despite the legal battle against him, the now-disbanded Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson still found the time to woo his lady on Monday.

Niehaus tweeted that he wasn’t going to let the “farcical case of the trumped-up Covid-19 charges” spoil Valentine’s Day.

Even with a court date hanging over him, Neihaus found the time to buy his girlfriend roses, have a breakfast date together and dress for the occasion with a bright red tie. The couple was joined by a third wheel and Zuma-loyalist, Fistos Mafela.

Carl Niehaus and girlfriend Noluthando Mdluli share a pre-court Valentine’s breakfast. Picture: Twitter.

Having breakfast & getting ready with cde. @fistosmafela & #NoluthanduMdlulu to go to court in Estcourt today. The farcical case of the trumped-up 'COVID-19 charges' continues apace. No matter how hard these people try, I will not be intimidated, nor silenced.



A LUTA CONTINUA! pic.twitter.com/Z5wiQBr0N1— Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) February 14, 2022

Niehaus was at court on Monday as he is facing charges relating to the contravention of the Disaster Management Act.

He was arrested on live television outside the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal in July last year for contravening the adjusted level 4 lockdown regulations.

Niehaus is believed to be one of the organisers of the gatherings at Nkandla in July, on the eve of the riots.

Scores of former president Jacob Zuma’s supporters flocked to Nkandla after he was sentenced to 15 months in prison for contempt of the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) last year.

Zuma has since been released on medical parole.

Niehaus’s trial was meant to begin on Valentine’s Day at the Estcourt Magistrate’s Court.

Carl Niehaus in court, flanked by his girlfriend, Noluthando Mdluli who is a beauty influencer on social media. Picture: Twitter.

“The matter had been set down for trial, however, today in court legal representation for Niehaus asked for a postponement. Their request was to obtain further video footage,” said NPA KZN spokesperson Natasha Kara.

Senior State Advocate Yuri Gangai advised the court that the state is ready to proceed with the trial.

The postponement was granted and the matter is expected to continue later this week, from 17 and 18 February 2022.

Outside the Estcourt Magistrate’s Court. Picture: Twitter

NOW WATCH: Carl Niehaus arrested while live on television