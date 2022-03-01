Western Cape serial killer found guilty of six murders

Kgomotso Phooko

The High Court sitting at the Swellendam Magistrate’s Court on Monday convicted Brian Mudyiwayana of six counts of murder, a count of robbery with aggravating circumstances and two counts of being in the country illegally.

Mudyiwayana went on a killing spree between 2016 and 2017.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), he murdered five women and a man around Bredasdorp, Mossel Bay and De Doorns areas in the Western Cape.

Some of Mudyiwayana’s victims were in a relationship with him, while the others were lured with false promises of job opportunities.

He reportedly dumped the women’s bodies in open fields.

The victims were Moleboheng Mafata, Gladys Ntondini, Grace Nyasha Hondo, Naume Gwengwe, Lungelwa Dangatye and Michael Peekan.

The body of Peekan was found in his house with some of his items missing. “A fridge, DStv decoder, three television sets, a lawnmower, a new pair of work boots, a pair of training shoes, a DVD player, bedding and a matric ball dress were all missing,” the statement said.

Mudyiwayana was acquitted of the rape charge against him. He was suspected of having raped one of his victims but they could not prove their suspicions which led the court to not prosecute him on that charge.

Judge Derek Wille said although there was a strong suspicion that one of the deceased had been raped, suspicion was not enough to support a finding of rape.

Sentencing proceedings will continue today, Tuesday 1 March 2022.

