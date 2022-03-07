Pakistani businessman convicted for murder

Faizel Patel

A 44-year-old Pakistani national, Muhamed Sajid Khan, has been convicted on two counts of murder and attempted murder.

Muhamed Sajid Khan appeared in the Pretoria High Court on Monday.

Khan owns about nine properties in and around Pretoria.

It is understood that on 1 February 2020, six members of the Concerned Tshwane Residence (CTR) went to one of Khan’s properties in Luttig Street, Pretoria West, to verify if he indeed was the rightful owner of the said property.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Lumka Mahanjana said on arrival at the said address, an argument broke out between Khan and a member of CTR.

Mahanjana said he took out a gun and shot the CTR member and a bystander, who also died on the scene, and attempted to shoot another member of the CTR team.

“According to the testimony of one of the witnesses who is a member of the CTR in court, he said after the shooting incident ‘the members of CTR went to the police station to report the matter, when they arrived they saw Khan and because of fear of what he might do, they did not enter the police station instead, but went back to the scene of the shooting’. The police later came to the scene and they reported the matter.”

Mahanjana said Khan was handcuffed after he handed himself over police.

“Two days after the incident, Khan handed himself over to the police and was released on R10,000 bail. After he was found guilty, state Adv Eric Sihlangu applied that Khan’s bail be revoked and the court granted the state’s application, Khan remained in custody after his conviction.“

In an affidavit he handed to the court in support of his bail application, he said he was not a violent person.

Mahanjana said the matter has been set for 31 May 2022, at Court GC for sentencing.