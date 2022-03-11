Former Lesedi local municipality manager convicted of fraud worth millions

Faizel Patel

The former Lesedi Local Municipality Housing and Planning Manager of Springs has been convicted for 78 counts of fraud by the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court.

Tshepo Malekane defrauded the municipality properties of at least a hundred million rand between January and December in 2020.

The 40-year-old convicted criminal generated a fraudulent power of attorney, instructing conveyancing law firms to transfer ownership of 78 properties belonging to the Lesedi Local Municipality and sell them at a price that is not the actual value of the property.

Malekana forged the Lesedi local municipality manager’s signature when he illegally sold the council’s vacant land.

He was employed by the Lesedi Municipality between 2017 and 2019.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Lumka Mahanjana said the municipality reported the matter after they made the discovery.

“After investigations, Malekana was arrested in March 2021, after he was linked to the offences. He was released on R3000 bail, pending sentencing. Most of the properties that were defrauded by Malekane were later registered back to the municipality.”

The matter has been set for 26 April 2022 for sentencing.

Meanwhile, the Potchefstroom Regional Court postponed the fraud and corruption trial against the former Executive Mayor of JB Marks Local Municipality Kgotso Khumalo due to his ill-health.

The matter against Khumalo and two others is now scheduled to be heard on 07 April, after a medical certificate was submitted to the prosecutor as proof of his inability to attend the trial.

They are facing eight charges of theft and fraud from the municipal funds.

The trio who have pleaded not guilty to the charges and are out on a warning, have been cautioned not to interfere with state witnesses.

The state intends to call more witnesses to prove that false invoices were generated to effect more fictitious payments in the process of defrauding and stealing money meant for community development.

